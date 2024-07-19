Seven people killed in Israeli strikes on school, refugee camp in Gaza

DUBAI, July 19. /TASS/. At least seven people have been killed in Israeli strikes on a school and a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported.

Israeli troops have bombed a school in Gaza City, the ninth one in the Palestinian enclave affected by combat over recent days. At least two people among those seeking cover there were killed.

Also, five people were killed as a result of an Israeli shelling attack on a residential building in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, the TV channel noted.

According to Al Jazeera, as a result of Israeli military aggression against Palestine, since October 7, 2023, 38,848 people, mostly women and children, have been killed and 89,459 Palestinians have been wounded.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.