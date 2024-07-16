US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 14 times in past day

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area fourteen times during the past day, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Tuesday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "A pair of the coalition’s F-15, two pairs of Rafale and a pair Typhoon fighter jets, as well as three pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, fourteen times during the day."

According to Ignasyuk, seven violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

Apart from that, four shelling attacks by the Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) terrorist group on positions of Syrian government troops were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone during the day.