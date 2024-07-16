Four Pakistanis killed, 30 injured in terrorist attack in Oman — Foreign Ministry

ISLAMABAD, July 16. /TASS/. Four Pakistani citizens have died in a terrorist attack outside a mosque in the Omani capital of Muscat, and 30 others were injured, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said.

"According to the latest information received from the Omani authorities, four Pakistanis were martyred as a result of gunshots in the dastardly terrorist attack on the Ali bin Abi Talib mosque in Wadi Kabeer area in Muscat, Oman. Another thirty Pakistanis are under treatment in hospitals. We remain in close contact with Omani authorities," the ministry said on its X page.

On the morning of July 16, Omani police reported that four people were killed and several others injured in a shooting near a mosque in the Al Wadi al Kabir neighborhood of the capital. The authorities did not provide details of the incident.