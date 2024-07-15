EU extends sanctions in view of Iran’s supporting Russia for a year — EU Council

BRUSSELS, July 15. /TASS/. The European Union has extended sanctions against Iran for supporting Russia for a year, as well as for Tehran’s alleged destabilization of the Middle East and the Red Sea region, the EU Council said in a statement.

The EU Council "extended until July 27, 2025 the restrictive measures in view of Iran’s supporting Russia" as part of the special military operation in Ukraine and for supporting "armed groups and entities in the Middle East and the Red Sea region," the document notes.

"Existing restrictive measures will continue to be reviewed annually. Currently, the sanctions regime applies to 12 individuals and nine entities," the EU Council said.

"Those targeted are subject to an asset freeze, and the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to them or for their benefit is prohibited. Additionally, a travel ban to the EU applies to the natural persons listed," the EU Council said.