Biden orders to take measures to ensure Trump’s safety

The US President added that he had a brief phone call with former President on July, 14

NEW YORK, July 14. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has said that he instructed the Secret Service to take necessary measures to ensure security of former President Donald Trump after an assassination attempt.

"Mr. Trump, as a former president and nominee of the Republican Party already receives a heightened level of security, and I have been consistent in my direction to the Secret Service to provide him with every resource, capability, and protective measure necessary to ensure his continued safety," he said, adding that he had a brief phone call with Trump on Saturday evening.

The assassination attempt on Trump was staged at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania late on Saturday. The Republican was wounded. According to recent reports, he is safe, he received a minor injury - the bullet pierced his right ear. The shooting left one person killed and two injured. The shooter was killed by officers of the US Secret Service, which is responsible, in particular, for protecting the top officials of the state.

The FBI are investigating the shooting at Trump’s rally as a possible domestic terrorism attack and assassination.

Tags
United StatesJoseph BidenDonald Trump
