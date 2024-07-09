West to hand over five more strategic air defense systems to Ukraine — Biden

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. The United States and its allies will hand over five more strategic air defense systems to Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said.

"Today, we are announcing that, collectively, we are providing Ukraine with additional strategic air defense systems, including additional Patriot batteries donated by the United States, Germany, and Romania; Patriot components donated by the Netherlands and other partners to enable the operation of an additional Patriot battery; and an additional SAMP-T system donated by Italy," he said.

"In addition, in the coming months, the United States and partners intend to provide Ukraine with dozens of tactical air defense systems," Biden added.