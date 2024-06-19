North Korea satisfied with results of Putin's visit, to expand cooperation — embassy

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Pyongyang is satisfied with the results of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea and will expand strategic cooperation with Moscow, Charge d'Affaires to Russia Lee Yong Zin said.

"Literally today there was a historic meeting and negotiations between the leaders of our countries. And as a result of this meeting a new powerful inter-state treaty was born. [North Korean leader] Comrade Kim Jong Un today announced the solemn launch of the allied relations between our countries and assured that the North Korean government will further strengthen strategic communication with Russia under the current difficult international situation and will always and unconditionally support all the political guidelines of the Russian leadership. We are very satisfied with the results achieved during President Putin's current visit to North Korea," the diplomat said at a gala reception at the North Korean embassy.

He expressed hope that the Russian delegation led by the president had a "pleasant and fruitful time" in North Korea and felt the sincere warmth of the North Korean people.

Following the talks between Putin and Kim Jong Un with the participation of the delegations of the two countries, Russia and North Korea signed the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty, an agreement on cooperation in health care, medical education and science, as well as an agreement on the construction of a highway bridge over the Tumanaya River on the border between the two countries.

Putin paid a state visit to Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, on June 18-19. In total, the leaders of the two countries communicated for more than ten hours. This trip is a return visit. Kim Jong Un personally extended an invitation to the president to visit the country when he himself visited Russia last September.