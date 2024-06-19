West has to come to terms with BRICS power, adjust its course — expert

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. BRICS expansion is a challenge for the West, but it will have to come to terms with the development of this association and adjust its course, Zhang Weiwei, director of the China Institute at the Fudan University (Shanghai), said at a press conference within the cross-cultural years of Russia and China.

"The BRICS expansion is certainly a certain challenge for the West," he emphasized.

The expert explained that the anti-Russian policy of US President Joe Biden's administration, "aimed at devaluing the Russian ruble and undermining the economic stability of the country," is now destroying the economic chains that used to exist in the world.

"[The US] realizes that its money will no longer be usable because they won't get the goods for it. So they have nowhere to go. They have to accept the fact that BRICS is constantly evolving. And they will have to adjust their course," Zhang Weiwei emphasized.

In turn, Wu Xinwen, a professor at the Institute of Chinese Studies, drew attention to the fact that "the total power potential of the BRICS states exceeds that of the West." In his assessment, the West's course of confronting BRICS "will have no effect in the end."

"This is a so-called confrontation with zero effect. In the end it will come to zero, they will get nothing. Therefore, we will have to return to the principles that we are constantly preaching from our side - equality, mutual respect, building a multipolar world that satisfies all parties," the Chinese expert concluded.