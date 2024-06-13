UK premier to announce $310-million aid package to Ukraine at G7 summit — office

LONDON, June 13. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce allocating an aid package worth 242 million pounds ($310 million at the current exchange rate) to the Kiev government during the upcoming G7 summit in Italy, his office said.

"At the Summit, the Prime Minister will announce up to ·242 million in bilateral assistance to Ukraine, to support immediate humanitarian, energy and stabilization needs, and lay the foundations for longer term economic and social recovery and reconstruction," the office said in a statement.

The UK has now committed almost 12.7 billion pounds ($16.25 billion) in military, humanitarian and economic support to Ukraine, the office said.

During the summit, the UK premier will also discuss the use of immobilized Russian assets to support Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, relations with China, and the problem of illegal migration.