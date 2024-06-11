Israel releases 50 Palestinian prisoners — TV

BEIRUT, June 11. /TASS/. Israel has released 50 Palestinians from its prisons, the Al Mayadeen television channel said.

According to the TV channel, they were released via the Zikim crossing located west of the city of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip and transferred to the Kamal Adwan hospital.

According to the latest data from the Palestinian commission for prisoner affairs, more than 9,100 Palestinians have been detained by the Israeli military in the West Bank since October 7, 2023.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.