MADRID, June 6. /TASS/. The United Association of the Spanish Civil Guard has raised concerns about the growing number of cases of the country’s drug traffickers using weapons sent to Ukraine by NATO countries, a source in the organization defending the rights of the paramilitary police formation told TASS.

According to him, about a month ago there was a shootout with drug traffickers in the southern Cadiz Province. It turned out that the criminals had "weapons that NATO is sending to Ukraine from Europe and the United States," the source said. He emphasized that although weapons from the countries of the alliance are received by Kiev, they somehow wind up on the black market.

Earlier, the International Police Organization (Interpol) warned about the danger of weapons delivered to Kiev falling into the hands of criminals in Europe.