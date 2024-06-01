Hungary wants to prevent Europe from entering war with Russia — Orban

BUDAPEST, June1. /TASS/. The government of Hungary wants to prevent Europe from entering a war with Russia, and knows how to do that, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, speaking during a rally at the Margaret Island after the "Peace March" in support of the government’s policy, aimed against the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

"We face a huge task, like we’ve never faced before. We must prevent Europe from entering a war, which would lead it to its own demise," Orban said, adding that "the Hungarian government knows how to do that."

According to the Prime Minister, it is necessary to prevent the implementation of EU and NATO’s dangerous plans that lead to the expansion of the conflict in Ukraine and to vote for parties that advocate peace, not war, during the upcoming elections to the European Parliament.

Mentioning the West’s military plans, which include sending troops to Ukraine and delivery of even greater amount of weapons, Orban said that "Europe is preparing for war, and, every day, it passes a new landmark on its way to hell."

According to the prime minister, "Europe, rushes towards a war, to its demise, in a train without brakes and a mad engineer," and this must be stopped.

"We will try to stop this train during the European Parliament elections [on June 6-9]. We must press the emergency brake to at least let those who so desire could get off this train and stay away from the war," the prime minister said.

His anti-war speech, televised by several Hungarian TV channel, lasted for about 30 minutes, under applause of at least 100,000 people that gathered at the Margaret Island.