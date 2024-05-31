German chancellor opposes changes in agreements on use of German weapons in Ukraine

BERLIN, May 31. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he opposed changes to current agreements with Ukraine about the use of German weapons.

During a conversation with readers of the Th·ringer Allgemeine newspaper in Erfurt, the chancellor was asked whether the Kiev government should be allowed to attack military targets on the Russian territory.

"Ukraine was attacked, so the international law gives it numerous opportunities for action. At the same time, we have concluded certain agreements with Ukraine, and they should remain unchanged," he said.

"Ground troops are out of discussion," Scholz added. "As I’ve said, we do not want to send our soldiers there, and the policy of the federal government on the subject also remains unchanged."

He urged to prevent the conflict between Russia and Ukraine from turning into a confrontation between NATO and Russia.

"This is my point of view, the point of view of the US president, and the French president, and many others. We have once again emphasized that we want to avoid it and must prevent it, and this is what we are going to do," Scholz added.

Earlier, the German government said the agreements between Berlin and Kiev on the issue were confidential.