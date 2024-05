WASHINGTON, May 30. /TASS/. Weapons, delivered by the United States to the Kiev government is intended for use on the territory of Ukraine, and this position remains unchanged, US Department of Defense Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.

"There's been no change in our policy. The security assistance that we provide to Ukraine is to be used within Ukraine, and we don't encourage attacks or enable attacks inside of Russia," she said, answering to a reporter’s question.