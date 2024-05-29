France’s ex-President Sarkozy says cannot even imagine French-Russian conflict

PARIS, May 30. /TASS/. Former French President (2007-2012) Nicolas Sarkozy has warned against an escalation of the Ukraine conflict, adding that he cannot even imagine an open confrontation between his country and Russia.

"As for the possibility of sending troops [to Ukraine], let me cast serious doubt," Sarkozy said in an interview with Le Figaro newspaper. "I cannot even imagine the country of Leo Tolstoy and the country of Honore de Balzac going to war. Has anybody considered the reverberations of this?"

The former president added that it was urgent to look for peace solutions.

"As long as we are waiting for someone to kneel down in order to put an end to the war, we have to prepare for dramatic consequences. The world is dancing on the edge of a volcano," the politician added.

In Sarkozy’s opinion, Europe needs to focus on pursuing an independent policy on the continent. In addition, he objected to Ukraine’s joining NATO and the European Union, but acknowledged that Kiev might be provided with security guarantees.

On May 28, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke in favor of allowing Kiev to strike military facilities on Russian territory, from which strikes on Ukraine are launched, using West’s weapons. Macron said that France was only helping to defend the Ukrainian territory, "staying within the previous framework", and did not want an escalation. In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Macron's words were nothing new, being often used in the rhetoric of Western countries.