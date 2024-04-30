Armenia still CSTO members, wants its mechanisms to operate duly — top diplomat

YEREVAN, April 30. /TASS/. Armenia is still a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a post-Soviet Russia-led security bloc, but insists that the organization’s mechanisms be operational, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirziyan said.

"The CSTO is a military political bloc, which, as I have said, is called to defend the borders of its member countries. The lack of an appropriate response has given grounds for question in Armenian society and we don’t want to be part of this dysfunctional mechanism. So far, we are a CSTO member but it is necessary to make efforts to ensure due operation of all mechanisms within it. There is a need in this," he said in an interview with the Al Jazeera television channel.