Drones downed over Isfahan cause no damage, says Iranian foreign minister

DUBAI, April 19. /TASS/. The drones that were allegedly launched by Israel and then were shot down over the central Iranian city of Isfahan have caused neither material nor physical damage, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

"[Israel’s] supporters in the media tried in vain to convert their another defeat to victory and exaggerate this situation, while the downed quadcopters caused neither material nor physical damage," he said in a statement posted on the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Telegram channel.

This is how the minister commented on the fact that several drones had been intercepted by the national air defense forces over Isfahan.