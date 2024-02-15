Israel reports elimination of Hamas battalion commander in Gaza

TEL AVIV, February 15. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Securities Authority (ISA) have eliminated battalion commander Ahmed Ghoul from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in Gaza City, the army press service said in a statement.

"Yesterday (Wednesday), during joint IDF and ISA operational activity in Gaza City, Ahmed Ghoul, a commander in Hamas' Shati Battalion who participated in the October 7th massacre, was eliminated by an aircraft," the statement said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.