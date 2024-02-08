China ready to work with Russia to boost multipolarity, Xi says

BEIJING, February 8. /TASS/. Beijing is ready to work jointly with Moscow toward boosting international multilateral cooperation, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"China actively supports Russia’s work as the BRICS chair in 2024 and is ready to deepen international multilateral cooperation with Russia," CCTV quoted Xi as saying.

According to the Chinese leader, Beijing is resolved to join efforts with Moscow to ensure genuine multipolarity and contribute to making it equal.

China and Russia will jointly promote "inclusive economic globalization and contribute to developing the global governance system in a fairer and more reasonable direction," Xi added.

2024 marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Russia. The two leaders earlier announced holding events as part of the Year of Sino-Russian Culture in 2024-2025.