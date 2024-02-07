Berlin reaches its limits in production, supplies of ammunition to Kiev — defense official

BERLIN, February 7. /TASS/. Germany has reached its limits in producing and supplying ammunition to Ukraine, a Defense Ministry spokesman said.

"I think that Germany has done everything it could, especially in terms of industry. Of course, we can conclude additional agreements if production capacities are increased, but we are now at the limit of what we can do," he said.

At the same time, he recalled that for Germany, air defense systems are a priority in supplies to Ukraine, pointing to the latest package of military aid delivered by Berlin to Kiev. The spokesman also admitted that "as sad as it is," Ukraine's need for ammunition is so great that the German industry has all the guarantees that its products will be taken.

In total, Germany has provided Ukraine with humanitarian, financial and military aid worth 27 billion euros since February 2022. This year, Germany will allocate over 7 billion euros to provide Kiev with weapons. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said earlier that other EU countries should allocate more aid to Ukraine, as Germany is incapable of carrying such a heavy financial burden alone. According to him, "now is the turning point" in the Ukrainian conflict.