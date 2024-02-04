Kiev and Switzerland agree to hold summit on Ukrainian crisis, President Zelensky claims

ROME, February 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky claims that he has agreed with his Swiss counterpart Viola Amherd to hold a summit on the Ukrainian crisis.

"We proposed our 10-point peace plan. Four meetings were held, in which representatives of 80 countries participated. We agreed with the President of Switzerland that the first peace summit would be held in her country," Zelensky said in an interview with the first channel of the Italian state television RAI.

According to him, every point will be considered to arrive at a final document on a "just peace." "We will offer it to the whole world, including Russia," the Ukrainian president added.