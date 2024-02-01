UK to launch ballistic missile as part of nuclear sub trials — The Sun

LONDON, February 2. /TASS/. For the first time since 2016, the United Kingdom will test-launch the Trident II D5 ballistic missile from its refitted HMS Vanguard nuclear sub, The Sun newspaper reported citing sources.

The unarmed missile will be fired from a location approximately 90 km away from the east coast of the United States. On January 30, HMS Vanguard was spotted in Port Canavarel in Florida. The US National Geospatial Intelligence Agency has warned shipping companies about a potential launch.

According to the report, the Trident II D5 test launch will be necessary for determining whether the submarine may re-enter service after its seven-year-long overhaul in Plymouth.

Apart from HMS Vanguard, the United Kingdom has three more Vanguard-class nuclear subs, built in 1990s: HMS Victorious, HMS Vigilant and HMS Vengeance. At present, only two of them are fit for service. By early 2030s, the United Kingdom will start replacing them with Dreadnought-class submarines.

The Royal Navy carried only five launches of Trident II D5 in the 21st century. The latest of them took place in 2016. The missile, fired by HMS Vengeance, was supposed to cover the distance of 9,000 km and hit a target in the southern part of the Atlantic Ocean, but veered off course and self-destroyed automatically.