Israeli army carries out raids in West Bank cities

DUBAI, February 1. /TASS/. The Israeli army is conducting raids in several West Bank cities, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, fierce clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinian resistance fighters are taking place in the city of Tubas. At least two Palestinians were killed and one was arrested.

In addition, raids are carried out in the village of Salim, east of the city of Nablus, in the city of Arraba, south of Jenin, and in settlements east of the city of Qalqilya. Checks are also underway in the village of Sinjil, north of the city of Ramallah, in a settlement south of the city of Hebron, and in the village of Hizma.

According to Al Jazeera, four people were arrested in the town of Arraba, and one each in the settlement of Tuku and a village west of the city of Nablus.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.