Iran, Pakistan issue mutual assurances of respect for each other’s sovereignty

DUBAI, January 29. /TASS/. The top diplomats of Iran and Pakistan have assured each other of their countries’ mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at a press conference following talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani.

"Both parties respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Today, we are here in Islamabad to state it out loud together with Jilani that Iran and Pakistan will not allow terrorists to deal a blow to the two countries’ security," Abdollahian noted.

According to the top Iranian diplomat, terrorists active in the border areas of the two countries "are controlled by third countries who don’t wish well to the people of Iran and Pakistan."

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Pakistan on Monday morning as part of efforts to ease tensions between Tehran and Islamabad caused by an exchange of missile strikes on border areas. He is also scheduled to meet with caretaker Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The Iranian armed forces carried out a strike on two headquarters of the Jaish al-Zulm terrorist group in Pakistan on January 16. On January 18, Pakistan’s armed forces conducted an anti-terrorist operation, carrying out strikes on extremist hideouts in the Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan.