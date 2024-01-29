Ten people killed in Israeli strike on UNRWA school in Gaza Strip — TV

CAIRO, January 29. /TASS/. A school run the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), located in the Rimal District west of Gaza City, came under fire by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Al Jazeera television reported.

According to the channel, at least ten people were killed in the strike. The building was allegedly sheltering displaced persons who had fled the fighting in other sections of the embattled Gaza Strip.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ aggressive actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.