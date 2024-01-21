Israel says up to 10,000 trucks with humanitarian aid enter Gaza Strip since October

TEL AVIV, January 21. /TASS/. Up to 10,000 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip since early October last year, the Israeli Defense Ministry’s unit coordinating government activities in the Palestinian territories (COGAT) said in a statement.

"Humanitarian aid continues to enter Gaza, with close to 10,000 trucks being transferred since the start of the war," the statement reads. "There are no restrictions whatsoever on the amount of humanitarian aid that can be delivered to the Gaza Strip."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023 after militants of the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 200 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly.

Hamas described its attack as a response to the Israeli authorities’ aggressive actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started a military operation there. Israel is also striking parts of Lebanon and Syria in retaliation for attacks originating from those countries. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.