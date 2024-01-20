Turkey expects Putin’s potential visit on February 12 — newspaper

ANKARA, January 20. /TASS/. Turkish authorities expect that Russian President Vladimir Putin might visit the republic on February 12, while Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi may visit Turkey on January 24, the Türkiye newspaper reported, citing its sources.

The newspaper provided no additional details regarding Putin’s visit. On Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the precise timeline for Putin’s visits to Turkey and North Korea have not been set yet, and are being negotiated via diplomatic channels.

Raisi’s visit to Turkey, which was twice postponed previously, will be timed to the meeting of the highest-level Turkish-Iranian cooperation council. It is expected that about 10 agreements and memorandums will be signed after the meeting. In addition, the sides will also discuss combating terrorism and the situation in the Middle East.