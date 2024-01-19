End of US funding for Ukraine would limit Kiev’s ability to strike Russia — CNN

NEW YORK, January 19. /TASS/. If the US halts funding for Kiev, that would limit Ukraine’s ability to conduct strikes on Russian territory with weapons such as ATACMS missiles, CNN reported, citing US officials.

"Ukraine could lose its ability to conduct some of its most high-profile operations" including strikes on Crimea and the Black Sea, which were made possible by Western-supplies missiles, one US source said.

A pullback of US support could also prompt Ukraine’s allies in Europe to start to withdraw some aid, CNN reported.