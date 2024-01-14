{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip nears 24,000 - health ministry

It says that 125 people were killed and 265 were wounded in the region over the past day

CAIRO, January 14. /TASS/. The death toll from Israel’s strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has climbed to more than 23,900, with more than 60, 500 people being wounded, Gaza’s health ministry said.

"The number of those killed as a result in Israel’s aggression since October 7, 2023 has risen to 23,968. As many as 60,582 people have been wounded," it said in a statement posed on its Telegram channel.

According to the ministry, as many as 125 people were killed and 265 were wounded in the Gaza Strip over the past day alone.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 200 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ aggressive actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.

PalestineIsraelGaza StripIsraeli-Palestinian conflict
Military operation in Ukraine
Top Swiss diplomat calls for including Russia into peace discussions on Ukraine
There will be no peace if Moscow cannot have its say, Ignazio Cassis says
Explosion rocks southwestern Afghanistan
According to the Aamaj news agency, armed clashes started in the area of the incident
Poland sends warplanes near border with Ukraine amid Russian aviation activity
The decision was made to activate Polish and allied aircraft in order to ensure the protection of domestic airspace, the Operational Command says
Erdogan accuses US, Britain of trying to turn Red Sea into 'sea of blood'
The Turkish leader stressed that the Houthis are mounting a successful response
Lai Ching-te from Taiwan’s ruling party leading in presidential election - TVBS
Based on the initial vote counting results, he has so far scored 158,500 votes
Pashinyan sees recent statements from Baku as ‘serious blow’ to peace talks
The process of border delimitation is not about creating a border, but for our delimitation commissions to restore the borders that existed at the time of the Alma-Ata Declaration, Armenian Prime Minister said
Russian forces hit Ukrainian ammo depot at airfield in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Russian missile and artillery troops have also hit 98 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 112 areas, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Buk air defense system prevents Ukrainian army strike against civilian infrastructure
The system crew detected a fast-moving high altitude target launched from the enemy side during the combat duty mission and destroyed it in a matter of seconds, the Russian Ministry of Defense said
Press review: Zelensky fears second Maidan and what lies ahead for Argentina post-election
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 21st
Israeli soldiers fighting with Palestinian resistance in Jenin — TV
Groups of Palestinian fighters are fighting with Israeli forces in several districts of the city of Jenin, using improvised explosive devices
Russia unveils ground-based combat robots fighting in Ukraine operation
According to the tech firm, all the three robotic vehicles are on display for the first time
Lai Ching-te from Taiwan’s ruling party claims victory in presidential election
He addressed his supporters at a rally
Ukraine, UK sign agreement on security guarantees
Currently, the British prime minister is visiting Kiev
Tactical Missiles Corporation organizes series production of guided bombs
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu inspected performance of the state defense order by the corporation
Russia ready to retaliate if West seizes its assets — MFA
"The Russian side is not interested in the situation developing this way, but is ready for any options, including those providing for adequate responses to any unfriendly actions," Maria Zakharova stressed
Russian forces strike 107 Ukrainian artillery units in past day
Missile and artillery troops as well as unmanned aerial vehicles did it at firing positions in 131 areas, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Iraqi resistance reports missile strike on US base in Syria
According to it, the base on the territory of the Kharab al-Jir airport in the northeastern part of the Al-Hasakah Governorate was attacked, the Israeli news outlet Yedioth Ahronoth reported
UK will additionally provide Ukraine with long-range missiles, artillery munitions
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the biggest package of defense aid to Ukraine worth $3.19 bln
Ecuador to transfer Russian weapons to US in exchange for new ones — president
According to Noboa, the agreement should be finalized "by the end of this month"
Russia will be either sovereign or non-existent — Putin
Russian President said that "it is a very important thing, which we should keep in our minds and hearts"
Ukrainian forces lose more than 300 servicemen, 9 tanks in Donetsk area over day
The enemy also lost four infantry fighting vehicles, including a Bradley one, four armored fighting vehicles, a Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system and 27 vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Ukraine sustains roughly 320 casualties in Donetsk area in past day - Russia’s top brass
In particular, the forces of Ukraine lost four tanks, a Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system and two D-30 howitzers, the Russian Defense Ministry says
Flooding of Gaza tunnels could be considered genocide — Russian envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya added that the consequences of these steps "will last for centuries"
Israeli military raiding cities on West Bank — TV
Such operations take place in Biddya and Nablus settlements, the TV channel said
Israel attacked Deir al Balah, Rafah cities in Gaza — TV
The Israeli military also attacked a residential building in downtown Rafah, the city in the southern part of the enclave
US lunar module to burn up in Earth’s atmosphere — developer
"A soft landing on the Moon is not possible," US-based spacecraft developer Astrobotic said
All prison officers taken hostage in Ecuador are released
Authorities informed before that armed gangs took at least 139 employees hostage in Ecuador’s prisons
Ukrainian losses in Krasny Liman direction exceed 280 troops - Russian Defense Ministry
Three armored combat vehicles, nine cars and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed, the ministry says
US stops arms supplies to Ukraine — White House
"We have issued the last drawdown package that we had funding to support," Coordinator for Strategic Communications of the White House’s National Security Council John Kirby said
Captured Polish mercenary wants nothing further to do with Kiev forces — Russian official
Vladimir Saldo first reported the capture of the Polish mercenary on December 19, 2023, saying that Russian troops had provided first aid to the Pole and promised to bring him to the hospital for further treatment
Senior Russian official lauds media role amid information war on Russia
The role of the media has become especially important, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko says
China is firmly against visits of US lawmakers to Taiwan — Embassy
"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. China firmly opposes the US having any form of official contact with the Taiwan region," the diplomat said
World on threshold of grandiose events, 2024 to be ‘turbulent’ — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader pointed to the continued persistent attempts by the U.S. "to rule the world the way it was after the collapse of the Soviet Union"
Russia delivers massive attack on Ukrainian defense facilities, using Kinzhal missiles
All targets were successfully hit, the Russian Defense Ministry says
Taiwan ready for talks with mainland China — president-elect
Lai Ching-te also pledged to maintain peace, stability and the status quo in the Taiwan Strait
Tech renaissance: prime minister maps out Russia’s path to scientific greatness
According to Mikhail Mishustin, Russia needs to restart modern high-tech industries - electronics, machine tools, engines, shipbuilding
Ukrainian losses from Russian strikes in DPR exceed 110 troops
The army of Ukraine also lost three cars and a D-20 howitzer, the Russian Defense Ministry reports
Russian air defense forces down 21 Ukrainian drones, eight HIMARS rockets in past day
The drones were downed over several places around the region, Russia’s Defense Ministry says
PepsiCo bans mentioning Ukrainian army, support for Kiev in advertising
The list of restrictions indicated that there should be no mentioning of hostilities, the Ukrainian armed forces, calls to support Ukraine and its army and other negative connotations creating a feeling of danger
Joint UK-US military strikes on Yemeni targets fail to cause major damage, Houthis say
Overnight on January 12, the armed forces of the United States and the United Kingdom delivered joint strikes on rebel-held positions in several Yemeni cities, using aircraft, warships and submarines
Ukrainian forces lost up to 60 servicemen in Zaporozhye area over day
The enemy also lost up to two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, as well as a D-30 howitzer, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Russian forces destroy seven Ukrainian artillery units in Donetsk area
They also destroyed three D-30 howitzers, the Russian Defense Ministry says
North Korea launches suspected ballistic missile, it falls — Japan Coast Guard
The NHK TV channel said, citing Japanese government sources, that it probably fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone
US House could send delegation to Taiwan in May — speaker
House Speaker Mike Johnson said he will ask the chairs of the relevant House committees to lead a delegation to Taipei following the inauguration of Taiwan’s President-elect Lai Ching-te in May "to underscore the ongoing commitment of Congress to security and democracy"
Netanyahu vows Israel will wage war until it wins, regardless of lawsuit at UN court
"The State of Israel, the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli security forces are waging a moral and just war against the Hamas monsters," the prime minister said
UN opposes execution of US prisoner using pure nitrogen - Office of Secretary General
The UN stands against all and any use of capital punishment, the spokesman Stephane Dujarric says
Russia reiterates Taiwan is part of China in comments on island’s presidential election
Russia "reaffirms the invariability of its principled position on the Taiwan issue, which is set forth in the political documents that were signed and adopted by the heads of both states between 1992 and 2000," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Biden reiterates US doesn’t support Taiwan’s independence
That’s consistent with US regular statements in support of the one-China policy
France's new foreign minister set for maiden trip to Kiev, meeting with Zelensky — media
Stephane Sejourne is expected to meet with Zelensky to "demonstrate France's support for Ukraine"
Hungary, Serbia and Slovenia to open power exchange in H1 2024
"Slovenian, Serbian and Hungarian corporate and technical decisions were made, and the joint electric power exchange of the three countries can start working in the first half of this year, which will significantly improve energy security of the entire region," Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said
Ukrainian forces lose over 80 servicemen in Krasny Liman area - top brass
The army of Ukraine also lost two armored combat vehicles, two vehicles and a Msta-B howitzer, the Russian Defense Ministry says
Russian engineers working to clear mined areas in Kupyansk direction
The soldiers had to remove unexploded ordnance and foreign-made munitions, the Russian defense agency says
Taiwan issue is China’s internal affair — Chinese Foreign Ministry
"Whatever changes take place in Taiwan, the basic fact that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China will not change," the spokesperson said
Kiev concedes Russian forces learned how to counter Ukrainian sea drones
Alexey Neizhpapa said the conflict will soon start going through a period of "very heavy drone wars"
Russian forces repel three Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over day
The troops hit the Ukrainian 22nd, 28th and 93rd mechanized brigades near DPR, the Russian Defense Ministry says
Flooding of Gaza tunnels could be considered genocide — Russian envoy to UN
"Such actions [as flooding of tunnels in Gaza] can be qualified as one of the elements of genocide, according to <...> the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide," Vasily Nebenzya said
North Korean missile travels 500 km, reaches maximum altitude of 50 km — Japan's top brass
Japanese authorities had "lodged a strong protest with North Korea over the incident"
Unaware of decline of its military industry US gets trapped in Ukraine — French historian
Emmanuel Todd believes that "one of Washington's goals is to prevent a rapprochement between Russia and Germany"
Top UK diplomat says London ready to launch new strikes on Houthi positions — newspaper
David Cameron pointed out that London and Washington "did not rush into these strikes" and had repeatedly warned the Houthis of the consequences of attacking ships in the Red Sea
Russian MFA confirms top North Korean diplomat’s official visit on January 15-17
Foreign Minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Choe Son Hui will pay an official visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported
North Korea launched intermediate-range ballistic missile — South Korean military
The South Korean side is exchanging information with the United States and Japan, maintaining combat readiness
Most difficult stage of development of Russia’s Far East over — Putin
Summing up the results of his trip to Chukotka and the Khabarovsk Region, the Russian leader recalled that the authorities are implementing a large program for the development of the Far East
Winner of Taiwan’s election vows to counter threats from Beijing
Lai Ching-te underlined that he was going to defend Taipei from Beijing's ongoing intimidation
US confirms new strike against Houthis in Yemen — Reuters
UK authorities have not yet confirmed the participation of British forces in the new strike
Volkswagen’s former plant expected to resume production in first half of 2024
Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said that the company had found a foreign technological partner
Top Swiss diplomat calls for including Russia into peace discussions on Ukraine
There will be no peace if Moscow cannot have its say, Ignazio Cassis says
Biden needs war in Yemen to distract public attention from Ukraine - top Russian lawmaker
If the United States is a constitutional nation, president should be held criminally responsible, Vyacheslav Volodin says
Russia condemns attempts by some countries to use Taiwanese vote for pressuring China
Taiwan held presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday
Taiwan’s election commission names ruling party’s Lai Ching-te winner of presidential vote
The turnout was 71.86% of the island’s 19.55 million eligible voters
Hezbollah, Hamas able to purchase all weapons in Ukraine with ease — top Iranian diplomat
According to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Hezbollah and Hamas currently "can produce the necessary weapons" on their own
Volcano erupts on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula
According to the national broadcaster RUV, residents of the city of Grindavik were evacuated last night
US authorities confirm death of reporter Gonzalo Lira in custody in Ukraine
"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss," the US Department of State said
Taiwan-China relations to remain stable, but without room for development — expert
Yasuhiro Matsuda, professor of international politics at the University of Tokyo pointed out the China will pay close attention to what Lai Ching-te has to say during his inaugural speech in May
Tactical Missiles Corporation scales up high precision weapons production
"Boris Obnosov stressed that it became possible on account of expanding and upgrading production facilities, increasing the headcount, improving labor productivity and shifting to the 24/7 work schedule," the ministry noted
Airstrikes target Houthis naval base in Yemeni town of Hodeidah — report
According to Sky News Arabia, the strike targeted the area from where the Houthis had fired a missile toward the Red Sea earlier on Saturday
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian ammo depot near Kharkov Region
An ammunition depot of the 113th Ukrainian territorial defense brigade has been destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry says
Delegation of top North Korean diplomat expected in Moscow — Russian diplomat
Negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are planned, Maria Zakharova said
Russian forces wipe out roughly 40 Ukrainian troops near Kherson
Two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts were destroyed, Russia’s Defense Ministry says
Borrell makes statement on Yemen on behalf of EU without mentioning US and UK attacks
"The EU welcomes the adoption of the United Nations Security Council resolution 2722 of 10 January that is strongly condemning Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping," EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said
Delegation of former US officials to arrive in Taiwan on January 14
They will be accompanied by American Institute in Taiwan Chair Laura Rosenberger
Danish Queen to renounce the throne
Crown Prince Frederik, who is now 55 years old, will become the new monarch
US government funding can be extended until March next week — newspaper
Leaders of the House of Representatives and the Senate agreed upon a draft initiative to extend financing, although House Speaker Mike Johnson had rejected a similar proposal earlier
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Turkey's president plans to hash over details of S-400 deal with Putin in Sochi
The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 kilometers and at an altitude of up to 30 kilometers
Earth experiences second geomagnetic storm in six days
The G2 class means that high-latitude electrical systems may experience problems on Earth
Houthis see US facilities in region as legitimate targets — spokesman
The presence of the Americans in the region is illegitimate, Nasreddin Amer said
Ukrainian general asks US for attack aircraft
Alexander Syrsky said attack helicopters such as the AH-64 Apache and AH-1 Super Cobra, along with UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopters, also were on Ukraine’s wish list
Russia having economic boom, debts growing in the West — news portal
The news outlet also predicts "even greater" growth for defense spending than expected, following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in October
Israel cannot end war without control of Gaza’s border with Egypt — Netanyahu
"Clearly we will not end war without closing this hole [on the border with Egypt], because otherwise we will destroy the Hamas, demilitarize Gaza, and then new fighters will come through this hole, new materiel and deadly weapons will come," the Prime Minister said
Russian forces repel four Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area - top brass
In particular, the Ukranian forces also lost up to 130 servicemen, four tanks and a US-made M777, the Russian Defense Ministry says
Russia says it carried out 23 strikes on Kiev’s defense industry sites, troops this week
The Russian Aerospace Forces and air defense systems downed the Ukrainian Air Force’s Su-27 and Su-25 jets, as well as a Mi-8 helicopter
Azerbaijan’s December oil production fails to meet OPEC+ quota — Energy Ministry
According to the ministry, total oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan amounted to 604,000 barrels per day in December 2023
Tucker Carlson reports on death of American reporter in Ukrainian custody
Gonzalo Lira was in prison because of criticism of the governments of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and US President Joe Biden, the TV presenter said
West’s strikes against Yemen lower Houthi’s offensive potential by 20-30% — newspaper
Western intelligence services also found difficulties when searching for targets because they had not allocated significant resources lately to identify locations of Houthi’s command centers and drones and ammunition storage and production areas, the news outlet added
Kiev's attempts to destroy Russian launchers could prompt nuclear measures — Medvedev
The deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council noted that strikes on Russia’s missile launchers had nothing to do with the right to self-defense
US hopes for working together with Taiwan’s president-elect in line with one-China policy
"The United States is committed to maintaining cross-Strait peace and stability, and the peaceful resolution of differences, free from coercion and pressure," the statement said
Deployment of British troops in Ukraine would mean declaration of war to Russia — Medvedev
The security council deputy chairman was commenting on the arrival of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Kiev
Russian air defenses down 23 Ukrainian drones over past 24 hours
Air defenses also shot down 17 projectiles of HIMARS and Uragan MLRS, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Russia’s UN envoy slams strikes on Yemen as flagrant violation of UN Charter
Vasily Nebenzya named it as "another military aggression of the collective West"
About 120,000 people rallying in Tel Aviv — newspaper
A protest meeting demanding new elections in Israel was also held in parallel in downtown Tel Aviv
Press review: Kiev losing appetite for NATO and SecDef illness causing blowback for Biden
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 11th
