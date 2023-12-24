Protesters block Belgrade city center after Vucic's power grab comments

BELGRADE, December 24. /TASS/. Supporters of the opposition coalition "Serbia against Violence", who started a series of rallies near the Republican Election Commission building in the center of Belgrade on the evening of December 18, gathered for another protest rally near the Election Commission building, according to a TASS correspondent.

The demonstrators blocked Kralja Milana Street. A stage with music was set up between the Election Commission building and the residence of the Serbian president.

The demonstrators carried Serbian and EU flags, shouted anti-government slogans and used loudspeakers, whistles and pipes.

Earlier on Sunday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic claimed that opposition protests in Belgrade and aggressive speeches were futile because power in the country changes only at elections and there will be no violent change of power.

The protesters threw eggs, tomatoes, beer cans and firecrackers at the main entrance of the Election Commission headquarters on Monday. They also refused to let commission members leave after a meeting and threw trash at them.

Opposition supporters are protesting the victory of the ruling party-led coalition in the Belgrade City Assembly elections.