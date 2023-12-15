Possible ‘New Year’ truce in Gaza Strip not in view — Israeli ambassador

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. A possible ‘New Year’ truce between Israel and Hamas radical movement is not expected, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi told TASS on Saturday.

"No, I don’t think so, because we have two objectives, which I always repeat. They are about the destruction of Hamas terrorist structures and the release of all our hostages," he said.

"These are the two objectives, which we must accomplish," Zvi continued. "Besides, neither we nor Hamas celebrate Christmas at this time of the year. We celebrate New Year in September. On the whole, it is not the reason for suspending military operations.".