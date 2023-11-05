Gaza city encircled by Israeli troops, humanitarian corridor to continue operating

TEL AVIV, November 5. /TASS/. The Israeli military has completely encircled the city of Gaza, taking positions on the coastline but the humanitarian corridor will stay open for the exit of civilians, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Sunday.

"Today, IDF forces encircled the city of Gaza, they have reached the coastal zone from the south of Gaza and encircled the city. Today, there is northern Gaza and southern Gaza. We still let the humanitarian corridor operate so that people could move from the northern part southwards. This is one-way movement - from the north to the south. We will continue attacks on the norther part of the Gaza Strip and the city of Gaza," he told a briefing.