US continues to brazenly plunder other countries — Russian security official

TOMSK, October 31. /TASS/. Washington continues to brazenly exploit and rob other countries under the guise of fighting against terrorism and defending democratic values, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev said on Tuesday.

"Under the pretext of defending supposedly 'democratic values' and fighting against international terrorism, the United States continues to unabashedly exploit other world countries. The plunderous policy in African states and the destabilization of the situation in Libya and Syria are a vivid example of this. They used the same scheme in Iraq and Afghanistan," he said.

"The ideals of Western colonial capitalism have changed little over the past centuries," he said. "Today, the Anglo-Saxons are trying to keep in place the neoliberal model of globalization, which is based on unequal economic and political relations and denying the interests of others. Moreover, Western rulers are seeking to suppress sovereign independent centers of development, which don’t let them impose their 'rules' and 'pseudo-values' on other countries and peoples."