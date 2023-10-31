US military directs Israeli operations from underground base in Tel Aviv — Iranian general

DUBAI, October 31. /TASS/. US army commanders are in an underground base in Tel Aviv to coordinate Israel’s operations in the Gaza Strip, an Iranian general said.

According to the Tasnim news agency, Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters, a major Iranian army command center, Major General Gholam Ali Rashid the cited Iranian intelligence data indicating that "the commanders of the CENTCOM (the United States Central Command) as well as the US Army and Navy commanders are in an underground base in Tel Aviv in the company of Israeli commanders to supervise and direct" Israel’s operations in the Gaza Strip.

"This reveals that the US’ measures contradict its claims on restricting the war in the region, considering the dispatch of thousands of destructive bombs and missiles to the occupied Palestine and the directions and support (for Israel) on the field," he was quoted as saying.

Neither the Israeli nor American side have provided any comments, the Iranian general added.