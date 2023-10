TEL AVIV, October 30. /TASS/. The Israeli military introduce additional forces to the Gaza Strip, the scale of the ground operation in the enclave continue to expand, IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

"IDF forces continue to expand the ground operation in the Gaza Strip. Additional infantry, armor and combat engineering forces are entering Gaza for the continued coordinated operations by land, air and sea at full force," he said during a briefing.