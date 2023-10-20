UN secretary general arrives in northern Egypt, heading to border with Gaza

CAIRO, October 20. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has arrived in the Egyptian town of El-Arish, in the north of the Sinai Peninsula, Al-Qahira ai-Ihbariya television reported.

"Guterres has arrived in El-Arish, from where he will head to the Rafah checkpoint on the border with the Gaza Strip," the report said.

The UN secretary general plans to watch the passage of the first trucks that will deliver humanitarian aid to the residents of the Palestinian enclave through the Rafah land crossing.