Israeli forces register 20 more munitions launched from Lebanon, fire artillery back

TEL AVIV, October 19. /TASS/. Israeli forces registered another salvo from Lebanon, with 20 munitions fired, the IDF press office said, adding that Israeli forces fire artillery in response.

"After the initial alarm reports in Western Galilee, about 20 launches from Lebanese territory towards Israeli territory were registered," the IDF said.

"The Israel Defense Forces opened artillery fire at the source," the military added.

Shortly before that, the IDF press office reported six rockets launched from Lebanon, with five rockets falling in unpopulated area and one being downed by Israeli air defense systems. After that, Israeli forces returned fire, the IDF reported.

In addition, the press office reported skirmishes in two border settlements in northern parts of Israel.

"We also received report of an anti-tank missile launched towards Dvoranit and small arms fired towards Zar’it. No injuries were reported," the IDF said.

The strike reports were preceded by notification of alarms going off in northern parts of Israel. Overall, the IDF press office issue five such notifications within one hour.

This is the first time such frequency of alarms was registered since the beginning of the new round of escalation in the region on October 7.