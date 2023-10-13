Hamas military wing reports rocket attack on Tel Aviv

TASS, October 13. The Hamas military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said that it had lauched a rocket attack on Tel Aviv.

"The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades fired rockets at Tel Aviv in response to an attack on civilians," the group said in a statement published on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, the Israeli army's press office reported alerts in central areas of the country, including Tel Aviv and its environs.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian Hamas movement staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip as it has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria.

According to the latest official data, more than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 7,200 others have suffered wounds. In Israel, over 1,500 people have lost their lives and roughly 4,000 have been wounded in clashes, including on the West Bank of the Jordan River.