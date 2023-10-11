Second US aircraft carrier being relocated to Mediterranean — White House

WASHINGTON, October 11. /TASS/. A second US aircraft carrier, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, is being relocated to the Mediterranean, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told reporters.

"I will also note that the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier and her strike group will be departing on a pre-scheduled, long-scheduled deployment to the [US] European Command area of responsibility. They’ll start their deployment in the coming week or so. They will initially cross the Atlantic into the Mediterranean, where they will be available if needed," he said.

"I’ve seen some press reports out there that we’ve already made some kind of final decision that a second carrier will be placed I the eastern Mediterranean. No operational decisions like that have been made, but she will be heading in that direction. Her ship will be with her and she certainly will be an available asset, if needed," Kirby added.