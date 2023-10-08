Over 600 Israelis dead in Hamas’ recent assaults – broadcaster

TEL AVIV, October 8. /TASS/. Over 600 Israelis were killed following October 7 attack of militants from the Hamas radical group near the Gaza Strip, Israel’s state-run Kan radio broadcaster reported on Sunday adding that 2,000 people suffered injuries.

On the morning of October 7, rocket attacks were launched at the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Simultaneously, groups of militants infiltrated the territory of Israel. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced it was launching Operation 'Iron Swords' in retaliation for the attack, coming from the Palestinian exclave.

Ismail Haniyeh, the current head of HAMAS's Political Bureau, said the Palestinian attack was launched in retaliation for Israel’s aggressive actions regarding the Al Aqsa mosque in central Jerusalem.

Under the evolving developments, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant issued a call-up of reservists. The state of emergency was declared over the entire territory of Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was "at war" and was determined to win it.

Previous reports announced that rocket attacks left at over 600 Israelis dead and up to 2,000 injured.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement earlier in the day that over 300 people were killed and some 1,900 sustained wounds following the recent Israeli military attacks in the Gaza Strip.