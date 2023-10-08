Palestinian rocket hits hospital in southern Israel, six injured

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. A rocket fired by radical Palestinian movement HAMAS towards the city of Ashkelon in southern Israel hit a local hospital, leaving six people wounded, The Times of Israel newspaper reported on Sunday.

According to the country’s national emergency medical service, Magen David Adom (Red Shield of David), a 50-year-old woman was seriously wounded. Five people sustained slight injuries.

On the morning of October 7, rocket attacks were launched at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Simultaneously, groups of militants infiltrated the territory of Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced they were launching Operation Iron Swords in retaliation for the attack, coming from the Palestinian exclave.

Ismail Haniyeh, the current head of HAMAS's Political Bureau, said the Palestinian attack was launched in retaliation for Israel’s aggressive actions regarding the Al Aqsa mosque in central Jerusalem. Under these circumstances, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a call-up of reservists. The state of emergency was declared over the entire territory of Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was "at war" and was determined to win it.

According to latest reports, the rocket attacks left at least 300 Israelis dead and over 1,500 injured. Israel’s attacks on the exclave left over 230 Palestinians dead and almost 1,700 wounded.