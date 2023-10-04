Russia to complete delivery of S-400 missile systems to India in 2024 — Air Force chief

NEW DELHI, October 4. /TASS/. Russia will complete the delivery of S-400 air defense systems to India next year, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari said on Wednesday.

"Our contract was for five systems and three have been delivered. There is a hindrance in delivery due to the Russia-Ukraine war and we are sure that in the next one year, we will be getting the remaining systems," The Economic Times quoted the Indian Air Force chief as saying.

India is also implementing the Kusha project to develop an indigenous long-range air defense system. The Indian Air Force has now got clearance from the Defense Ministry to develop five domestic air defense systems under the Kusha project, which are the Indian version of S-400 missile launchers, Chaudhari said.

New Delhi announced its intention to purchase Russian-made S-400 air defense systems in 2015. A $5.43 bln contract on the delivery of five regiment sets of S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile systems was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India in October 2018.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy strategic and tactical aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles and hypersonic weapons and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.