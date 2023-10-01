North Korean leader congratulates Xi Jinping on 74th founding anniversary of PRC

SEOUL, October 1./TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a telegram of congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the 74th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

"Over the last 10-odd years, the CPC with you, the general secretary, as its core has made remarkable successes in the cause of the party and state building by uniting and inspiring the entire party and people under the banner of the socialist idea with Chinese characteristics in the new era," said the telegram quoted by KCNA news agency in English.

"Our party, government and people are rejoiced over all the achievements made by the Chinese party, government and people as over our own," Kim said.

"I, together with you, will strive to consolidate and develop the DPRK-China friendly relations, which have entered a new historic period, in accordance with the aspiration and desire of the peoples of the two countries and to safeguard peace and stability in the region and the rest of the world," the North Korean leader pledged.

He also expressed confidence that under Xi’s leadership, the PRC will reach new frontiers in building a modern socialist state.