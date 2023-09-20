New meeting on settlement in Ukraine may take place in October — ANSA

ROME, September 20./TASS/. A new meeting at the level of security advisers to discuss the Ukrainian settlement may take place in October, the ANSA news agency reported, referring to its sources who say "President Vladimir Zelensky’s plan" would be discussed.

Meetings of this type were held earlier in Copenhagen and Jeddah, the news agency reiterated. According to many observers, the consultations on the settlement in Ukraine held in Denmark and Saudi Arabia without Russian representatives did not bring tangible results.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, speaking via video link to the G20 summit in mid-November 2022, put forward a ten-point "peace plan." Among the points are nuclear, food and energy security, an "all-for-all" exchange of "detained persons" and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity. Since then, Kiev has been actively advancing it, refusing to discuss third-party settlement options and rejecting offers for mediation. In particular, consultations were held for this purpose in Copenhagen on June 24 and in Jeddah on August 5-6. Russia was not invited to these meetings.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Zelensky's so-called peace plan was not taking into account the existing realities. The Russian authorities have repeatedly stated their readiness to negotiate with Ukraine on the settlement. At the same time, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that the main obstacle is a ban on negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin enshrined in Zelensky's decree, as well as Ukrainian initiatives that "testify to official Kiev's complete detachment from present-day realities."