Baku reports fire opened on Azerbaijani positions on border with Armenia

BAKU, September 16. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has reported multiple shots fired at Azerbaijani positions on the border with Armenia.

"On September 15, starting from 21:15 to 22:05 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Goysu settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Galakend settlement of the Gadabay region," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

According to the military agency, "The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.".