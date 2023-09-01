Erdogan’s office confirms his plans to visit Sochi

ANKARA, September 1. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planning to visit the Russian city of Sochi to speak with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, the press service of the Turkish presidential office told TASS on Friday, not saying however when this visit will take place.

"Yes, a visit to Russia, to Sochi, is being planned. It is being prepared. As for the concrete date, we cannot say exactly when right now. The final decision is up to the president," it said.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Putin will hold talks with Erdogan in Sochi on September 4.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders after the termination of the grain deal. Their previous talks were held in Astana on October 13, 2022. The two presidents do, however, stay in touch over the phone, with their latest phone call taking place on August 2. Erdogan previously visited Russia slightly more than a year ago - he held talks with Putin in Sochi on August 5, 2022.