French ambassador to Niger loses diplomatic immunity — report

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The French ambassador to Niger, Sylvain Itte, no longer has diplomatic immunity, Al Arabiya television reported, citing a diplomatic note from the African country’s Foreign Ministry.

"Because the 48 hours that were given to the ambassador [to leave the country] expired on August 28, 2023, the diplomatic representative of France no longer has the privileges and diplomatic immunity as an employee of the embassy. The diplomatic visas held by him and his family members are revoked. The security forces have been instructed to initiate the expulsion process," said the diplomatic note that was sent to the French Foreign Ministry and is dated August 29.

On August 25, the leaders of the Nigerien coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in late July, demanded that the ambassador leave the country within 48 hours. Al Hadath television reported that the ambassador hadn’t responded to a summons to the Nigerien Foreign Ministry, which is controlled by mutinous soldiers, and refused to meet with their representatives. The French Foreign Ministry said only the "legitimate government of Niger" had a right to demand that the ambassador leave the country. Al Arabiya television earlier reported there are about 20 more staff at the French embassy besides Itte.