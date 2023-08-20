Israeli opposition leader Lapid predicts downfall of Netanyahu’s cabinet will happen soon

TEL AVIV, August 20. /TASS/. Yair Lapid, chairman of the leading Israeli opposition party Yesh Atid and a former prime minister, has said that he won’t participate in forming a national unity government with the current ruling coalition, The Times of Israel reported.

Speaking at an opposition rally, he expressed confidence that the current cabinet headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would soon fall, paving the way for a fresh national election.

"This cabinet is not operational and must leave. That's our plan," the politician said at the rally in the city of Krayot, according to the Times of Israel.

Commenting on recent speculation in the Israeli media about the potential formation of a national unity cabinet, Lapid made it clear that he does not consider participating in such a broad coalition.

"We don't believe in miracles that won't happen. We will not join a crooked unity cabinet that will break our moral backbone. The [Netanyahu] cabinet will fall and we will go to the polls," the opposition leader said.