Trump to surrender to Fulton County jail late next week — CNN

NEW YORK, August 19. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump charged in connection with a plot to subvert the election results in Georgia, is expected to surrender himself to the Fulton County jail on August 24 or 25, CNN reported citing a senior law enforcement official.

"Trump is expected to surrender himself to the Fulton County jail at the end of next week - on Thursday or Friday," according to the TV channel. Earlier, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis set an August 25 deadline for the surrender.

Willis proposed earlier to set the court date for a case against ex-US President Donald Trump on interfering in the presidential election process for March 4, 2024. Fulton County District Attorney also said that Trump and other suspects must arrive in court for the formal arraignment in early September.

On Monday, a grand jury in the state of Georgia indicted former Trump and a number of his lawyers, assistants, staffers of his campaign headquarters and local Republican party members in the case of attempting to seek a review of the results of the 2020 presidential election. De-facto, they are suspected of setting up an organized group that tried to overturn the results of the polls. Charges against Trump in Georgia entail the punishment of at least 20 years in prison.