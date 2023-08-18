Attempted drone attack on Moscow confirms criminal nature of Kiev regime — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Another attempt to carry out a drone attack on downtown Moscow confirms the criminal nature of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement published on the ministry’s website.

"Last night’s attempt to attack downtown Moscow is further proof of the criminal nature of Vladimir Zelensky’s regime. Thanks to the well-coordinated work of air defenses, there were no casualties or major damage," the statement reads.

The diplomat noted that "Vladimir Zelensky’s regime is actively using drones to carry out terrorist attacks." She pointed out that the Kiev regime was also using cluster munitions and large-caliber artillery to shell Russian towns and villages.

Besides, in Zakharova’s words, civilians "continue to suffer from Lepestok anti-personnel landmines scattered by Ukrainian Nazis." "These reckless actions cause casualties among civilians every day, including children, as well as damage to civilian infrastructure facilities such as residential buildings, schools, hospitals and kindergartens," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman concluded.